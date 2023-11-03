The group finished in second place in the popular ITV show.

Boston Stump is to play host to a concert by G4 next month.

Male vocal troupe G4 have been booked to perform in concert at Boston’s historic Stump church on December 20.

The group came runners-up in the popular ITV show in its first series back in 2004 – when judge Simon Cowell cruelly labelled them ‘fat buskers’. They lost out to that year’s winner – Steve Brookstein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest tour is to celebrate 20 years since X Factor – two decades during which they have sold millions of copies of their albums in the UK.

You can meet G4 and hear them perform at Boston Stump in December.

Concert-goers are being told to expect ‘timeless classics’ and ‘sumptuous harmonies’ from their latest tour.

A spokesperson for St Botolph’s (the Stump) said: “St Botolph’s is delighted to announce that G4 will be joining us on December 20th, 2023.”

A promotor for the tour adds: “Selling out every year, G4 will be back on the road in 2023 with their biggest and best Christmas tour to date!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With a series of 27 shows in beautiful venues nationwide, join Jonathan, Lewis, Mike and Duncan as they recall the musical experiences of their childhoods.

Vocal troupe G4 are coming to Boston next month.

“Experience sumptuous harmonies in an idyllic, festive setting. Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit.”

VIP ‘Meet and Greet’ tickets will be available ahead of the concert, including a pre-show Meet and Greet with G4 at 6pm.