Baby banks across Lincolnshire report rising demand as cost of living pressures grow

Sue Bain of Little Treasures baby bank. (Library image)

Baby banks in the area are seeing a rise in families seeking support as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers and organisers from baby banks in Market Rasen, Horncastle and Grimsby have raised concerns, with some expecting demand to increase further as the six-week school holiday nears.

New figures from the Baby Bank Alliance’s 2023 and 2024 annual members’ survey show that 220,000 families across the UK were supported by baby banks in 2024, up from 163,000 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 3.5 million essential items were distributed in 2024 — including nappies, clothes and cots — marking a 143% increase on the previous year.

The Market Rasen Baby Bank, now entering its second year of operation, is among those experiencing a surge in demand.

Eve Bennett, who founded the independent pop-up service, revealed that in just 26 weeks, the number of users rose from 19 to 76 families across Market Rasen and surrounding areas including Caistor, Brookenby, Kelsey and Binbrook. She described the increase as “quite disturbing.”

“I would say a large percentage of service users are your average working family — money just isn’t stretching to the end of the month,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bennett added that even households where both parents are working are struggling, particularly with nursery fees, which have risen by an average of 10 per cent following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ controversial tax changes for employers, according to a survey by the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA).

“Nobody has any contingencies — every little penny is just going into living,” she said.

When asked whether the baby bank could meet the growing demand, she praised the local community, pointing to one independent business that recently donated £100 worth of baby milk when supplies were low.

Nevertheless, she added: “We’re all struggling. The cost of living issue is here — and it’s here for a very long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Market Rasen Baby Bank is typically open every Wednesday from 9.30am to 11.30am at the Market Rasen Town Cricket & Association Football Club.

Sue Bain, director of Little Treasures Baby Bank in Horncastle, said she had also seen a noticeable rise in referrals — where items are requested through healthcare professionals.

“We’ve definitely noticed an increase in referrals,” she said, explaining that before the start of 2025, the baby bank typically received between two and four referrals a week. That figure has now doubled.

“The number of items in a referral has doubled as well,” she added, noting that larger items such as cots and travel systems are particularly in demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here to help anybody, all across the county. We’re based in Horncastle, but we will literally help anywhere.”

The baby bank has recently put out an urgent appeal for unused and unwanted prams and is encouraging anyone able to donate to get in touch via social media.