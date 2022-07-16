'Come and join in the fun at Skegness Day Centre' say clients

Clients at Skegness Day Centre love meeting new people and joining in the activities

The charitable Skegness Day Centre can facilitate up to 45 people a day – but numbers have suffered since the Covid-19 pandemic with just 17 to 20 attending on the three days a week it opens.

Day Centre manager Mandy Hayes invited our newspaper along to see what is on offer and spread the word.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We joined them at the centre in the grounds of Skegness Hospital in the middle of a busy morning session of various games.

Mandy has worked there for 27 years and says she is passionate about helping elderly people have fun and stay as active as possible.

"This is not god’s waiting room – our clients come here to have fun and socialise,” she said against the buzz of laughter and chatter coming from the main activities room. “There is a charge of £14 a day but that is good value for what we offer and it includes a three-course lunch and refreshments.”

Activities include crafts, dominoes, scrabble, table billiards, new age curling, quizzes and bingo. Day trips are also included and Mandy is busy preparing for a fundraising skydive in October to help towards this.

There was no shortage of clients wanting to spread the word about why they love going to the centre. Denis Williamson was in the middle of a game of dominoes and said he wouldn’t miss it. After meeting his wife on Skegness Pier, he says he goes three days a week “to give her a break”.

"I enjoy the games and quizzes and meeting different people for a chat,” he said. “It would be great if more people came.”

June Morris. 82, had sorted her change for bingo and the raffle. “I’ve been coming 10 years and wouldn’t miss it. The girls (care staff) can’t do enough for you.”

Staff are equally passionate. Senior carer Kay Sylvester has been doing this since she left school. “I’m passionate about caring for older people and always have been,” she said. “I treat them like I would my grandparents and just want them to come and have fun.”