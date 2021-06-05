Fairy Dell in Skegness and paddling pool in Mablethorpe re-open this weekend

Families will be back at the Fairy Dell in Skegness from today (Saturday).

There was massive disappointed when the Fairy Dell in Skegness, Queens Park in Mablethorpe and the Pleasure Gardens in Sutton on Sea did not open as planned for Spring Bank Bank Holiday.

East Lindsey District Council, who run the paddling pools, had said they were disappointed not to be able to open as planned but explained more work was needed before the pools were safe to use.

The extended 20-month closure due to Covid restrictions had resulted in far more extensive work being necessary to their pumping and filtration systems, ELDC explained

The Fairy Dell in Skegness ready to welcome back visitors.

However, the good news that the pools in Skegness and Mablethorpe will be re-opening today (Saturday) was announced yesterday.

A statement said: "We are pleased to confirm the re-opening of the paddling pools Queens Park, Mablethorpe and Fairy Dell in Skegness from 10am Saturday (June 5).

"We are hoping that Pleasure Gardens, Sutton on Sea will re-open next week but please check before visiting."