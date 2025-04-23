On the Easter Trail at Cogglesford watermill. Raean McMillan, six, and Lyle Mcmillan, nine. Photo: Holly ParkinsonOn the Easter Trail at Cogglesford watermill. Raean McMillan, six, and Lyle Mcmillan, nine. Photo: Holly Parkinson
Families enjoy Easter afternoon at watermill

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:10 BST
Cogglesford Mill hosted a Chocolate Day and Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday afternoon.

All free to enter, there was a family trail and Easter activities to join in, with some chocolate treats for those taking part, all while exploring a bit of histor.

Elodeigh found the golden egg and won Hamish the bear and there were other sweet chocolate prizes too.

The next event at the mill will be on May 10 and 11 for National Mills Weekend and a history tour on May 24.

If you’ve snapped any beautiful shots in, around, or outside the mill, why not enter them into its 2026 Calendar Competition?

Whether it’s springtime sunshine, cosy interiors, or quirky little details, the team would love to see what you’ve captured.

Send your entries by email to [email protected] and they will send you an entry form.

Enjoying Cogglesford Mill's Easter chocolate event - Pat (Granny) and Lillie Ford aged nine. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Enjoying Cogglesford Mill's Easter chocolate event - Pat (Granny) and Lillie Ford aged nine. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

Sebastian Evans-Smith, aged three, finds an egg. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Sebastian Evans-Smith, aged three, finds an egg. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

