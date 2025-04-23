Families enjoy Easter weekend at watermill

The four-day weekend was filled with family fun, sweet treats, and a touch of milling magic that brought the historic site to life.

Friday kicked off with an unexpectedly strong turnout of 193 visitors, setting the tone for a lively weekend. While Saturday was a little quieter with 117 guests, the pace picked up dramatically on Sunday, when 400 people joined in a special Easter event, drawing families far and near.

Visitors enjoyed a range of seasonal activities, including crafting Easter bunny masks, a family-friendly egg trail, and sweet chocolate eggs for every child who completed it. Those lucky enough to discover the golden egg were entered into a prize draw to win a cuddly Cogglesford favourite, Hamish the bear — congratulations to Elodeigh, this year’s winner!

Monday saw 48 visitors and featured an impromptu Milling Day demonstration. With so much flour sold over the weekend, the team got to work early to replenish supplies and treat guests to a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

Looking ahead, don’t forget the regular Milling Days on the second Sunday of each month.

The next event at the mill will be on May 10 and 11 for National Mills Weekend and a history tour on May 24.

If you’ve snapped any beautiful shots in, around, or outside the mill, why not enter them into its 2026 Calendar Competition?

Whether it’s springtime sunshine, cosy interiors, or quirky little details, the team would love to see what you’ve captured.

Send your entries by email to [email protected] and they will send you an entry form.

1 . Cogglesford Mill - Pat (Granny) and Lillie Ford age 9.jpg Enjoying Cogglesford Mill's Easter chocolate event - Pat (Granny) and Lillie Ford aged nine. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON