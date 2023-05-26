Plans for the four play parks include pirate ship and castle-shaped play equipment, picnic benches and table tennis.

Plans for Woodville Road Play Area.

Councillors in Boston are to agree to nearly £150,000 of park improvements at a meeting next Thursday.

Boston Town Area Committee has been asked to approve a series of improvements to Central Park, Woodville Road, St John’s and Garfit’s Lane play areas.

It follows a tour of the BTAC funded open spaces and play facilities carried out in 2022.

Proposed improvements to Central Park play area.

A tender carried out by the authority found the total cost initially to be £167,595, however a discount has reduced this to £142,409.

A further £5,000 will be spent on new seats for Central Park, bringing the total to £147,409.

Match funding worth £88,409 from Boston Big Local, Section 106 contributions and insurance reserves will go towards the cost.

A report said members were already “pleased with the progress of improvements already carried out on BTAC open spaces”.

The gates to Central Park, Boston.

“[It was] felt these had made a significant contribution to improving the quality of those spaces provided in the town and that the plans agreed for these further developments will encourage greater more positive use of public open spaces,” said the document.

The improvements for Central Park will include new turf, picnic benches, springers shaped like horses and water lillies, plus others. The improvement works will introduce 20 new features to the Central Park area, said to be suitable for ages three-15.

Meanwhile, a new three-piece ship will be installed at St John’s Boston, and two concrete table tennis tables will be introduced to Garfit’s Lane.

