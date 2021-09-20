Fun activities to resume at Boston Library

News

The library offers a place for local people to meet in a safe and friendly atmosphere.

Previous activities included writer’s workshops, craft group, reading groups, story time, messy play, children’s crafts and Lego Club.

GLL run the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council.

Alison Wade, Library Manager for GLL, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome back our regular groups. We’re taking things slowly and gradually re-establishing our free weekly activities.

“Starting with Connect over a Cuppa, our weekly Thursday coffee mornings, which started on 9th September, and take place from 10am-12pm, to tempt customers to stay to in the library a little longer.

“On Tuesday 21st September at 10.30am we will be restarting our popular Story Time sessions for the under 5s and their families, which will include rhymes and songs as well as stories. Parents can stay afterwards to enjoy a chat over a cuppa.

“We are also looking forward to reintroducing our weekly IT Help sessions on Wednesday 29th September 10am-12pm, where customers can get help with anything IT - from how to use tablets to how to send an email and more!

“We are also welcoming back our regular community groups including a Shared Readers group, a Sketchbook group for artists and a reading group for the visually impaired.”