The popular ‘Fairy Door Hunt’ returns to Boston Guildhall and Fydell House next week.

Fairy doors like this one will be hidden at Fydell House and the Guildhall Museum for the fun event.

The event, which takes place at Fydell House and the Guildhall Museum situated next door, will see children searching for all the doors, and trying their hand at fairy-themed activities.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Those who find all of the fairy doors will receive a gift from the fairies!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will run from Thursday to Friday, between 10:30am and 3pm on both days. Tickets are essential and cost £2 per child. Last admission for the day is 2pm. The Fydell House tearoom will also be open for refreshments and light lunches.

Councillor Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder Parks and Open Spaces said: “Our Fairy Door Hunts have always proved to be popular with local families, and I hope this event will be no different.

“If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family over half-term week, please make sure to come along to the Guildhall and Fydell House and get involved.”

Tickets can be booked using the following links:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 16 February – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fairy-door-hunt-thursday-16-tickets-516738236977?aff=erelpanelorg