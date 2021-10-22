Fun fair makes a return to Boston this weekend

Will you be brave enough to to face the Freak Out ride?

The fair is said to feature ‘thrilling rides’, family rides, and kids’ attractions - and will run for eight days over half term, from this Saturday until October 30.

Visitors to the park can enjoy a hair-raising spin on the Sky Flyer - which soars 30 metres skywards offering views across the town - sample the suspended swinging Freak Out, or spin 360 degrees on the Booster.

There’s also a return to Boston for the popular Atmosphere Creator Waltzer - a major feature at the May fair - as well as the ‘Extreme’ and family rides such as the Jump & Smile and Twister.

The Booster ride.

Food and games will also be on offer at the fair throughout the eight days.

A spokesperson for World of Fun commented: “We are so excited to be back in Boston and are grateful with the economy now fully open that the town council has given us this opportunity.

“We were last here in May 2019 and it’s been over two years and we wanted to bring a special fair to the town with spectacular rides associated with the famous May Fair and we believe we have done just that with something for everyone.”

Guests to the fair are asked to ‘remain Covid-19 vigilant’ and not attend the fair if they have recently tested positive for Covid-19 or are feeling unwell. Hand sanitiser will be available on attractions as well as one-way systems in place and the organisers are cleaning down rides more often with vigorous cleaning regimes in place.

The Extreme ride, pictured at Central Park back in 2019.