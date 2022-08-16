Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Park, Boston.

A ‘Pirate Treasure Hunt’ will be taking place on Wednesday, August 24, from 10am to 3pm.

Tickets cost £2 each for the hunt, and all children who complete the trail will receive some ‘pirate treasure’.

The fun event is being organised by Boston Borough Council which says ‘dressing up is encouraged so don’t forget to bring your pirate hats’.

Coun Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said “This is such a brilliant event and will be enjoyable family fun for all. I hope you all have a fantastic time hunting for the Pirate treasure”