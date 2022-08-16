Fun 'pirate treasure hunt' event coming to Boston this month
‘Ahoy me mateys’ - this August children are invited to come treasure hunting at Central Park in Boston.
A ‘Pirate Treasure Hunt’ will be taking place on Wednesday, August 24, from 10am to 3pm.
Tickets cost £2 each for the hunt, and all children who complete the trail will receive some ‘pirate treasure’.
The fun event is being organised by Boston Borough Council which says ‘dressing up is encouraged so don’t forget to bring your pirate hats’.
Coun Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said “This is such a brilliant event and will be enjoyable family fun for all. I hope you all have a fantastic time hunting for the Pirate treasure”
Arrive no later than 2pm to take part in the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for adults who are supervising children.