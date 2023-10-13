A display of personalised ribbons for ‘babies in heaven’ has been targeted by vandals – leaving the mums who organised the project ‘heartbroken’.

Ribbons left tied to a lamp post, left, and others ripped off and found left on the ground, right.

The display, to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15) was installed along a walkway in Central Park on Monday.

But around 24 hours later someone had torn down a number of the ribbons, which each had a heart-shaped tag containing the names and dates of babies who had passed away.

Kelsey Hiom co-organised the event with three other mums to help raise awareness of baby and pregnancy loss after her twin girls were tragically still born.

Cally Roberts, Kelsey Hiom, Shinead Dunne, and Sarah Baker with Councillor Dale Broughton

As part of the project, Kelsey set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for SANDS – the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

She told us: “I just feel heartbroken. Someone had ripped down the ribbons with my girls names on and tied it around a lamp post.

“Other ribbons have been ripped off and damaged.

"I have two young children and I spent days making and personalising the ribbons for other parents, and it now it just feels like I wasted my time.”

Kelsey Hiom pictured at the launch of the ribbons project on Monday, before several were ripped off.

Some of the ribbons were damaged and left on the floor, while others were removed and tied around lamp posts.

"We have been able to salvage some of them and tie them back to the fence, but others have been frayed and are beyond repair,” Kelsey said.

"There were signs clearly stating what these ribbons were for. Has the person who did this got no heart?”

Some witnesses allege they saw youths, some of which had their parents present, pulling off some ribbons – with claims one of the boys tied a baby’s ribbon around his head ‘like Rambo’.

The incident has been reported to the council and the police.

Coun Dale Broughton, portfolio holder for the Town Centre attended the launch of the event on Monday.

After hearing the news of the vandalism, he told us: “I feel very angry and upset after all the hard work by these ladies, and what the ribbons signify that they have been damaged and removed by thoughtless individuals. This is a shameful act.”

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council added: “Reports of the ribbon display being vandalised we believe are down to young children when walking through the park with their parents/guardians.

“We would urge to ask all parents/guardians to ensure that their children do not remove or destroy any part of the ribbon display which is installed in Central Park for ‘babies in heaven’.

"The loss of a baby or child is devastating and to see this beautiful display in their memory be tarnished in this way will be heart-breaking for the parents and families affected.”