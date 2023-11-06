Register
This group wrapped up warm to enjoy the fireworks on Saturday evening.

In Pictures: Fireworks night goes off with a bang at Boston Rugby Club

While wet weather saw various fireworks displays cancelled around the county due to boggy fields – the show went on as usual this year at Boston Rugby Football Club.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:40 GMT

The club’s ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ was held again at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) on Saturday evening with just over 1,000 in attendance.

Families enjoyed the jaw-dropping, colourful display with the fireworks overhead reflecting in the pools of surface water left on the nearby pitch by heavy rain. Stalls were also on hand selling light-up children’s toys, sweets, hot food and drink..

Club manager Molly Sunley said: “We battled the weather and the show did indeed go on.

"Thank you to everyone that turned up to support us. Huge thanks to all volunteers and staff who without we couldn't make this happen. See you all next year!”

Pictured right, on the night, are: Maisie Mann, aged 12, Ian Mann, Eilidh Mann, aged15, Nicole Mann, Jemima Leatherdale, aged six, Barney Leatherdale, aged eight, Tim Booth, and Danielle Booth.

Jenny Nicholson and Matthew Nicholson of Boston, with Toby Nicholson 9 and Evie Nicholson 3

John Wilkinson of Antons Gowt, with his grand daughter, Darcy O'Hara, aged 6.

Harvey Bosworth and Rebecca Hall with Eryn Bosworth, aged 6, and Isaiah Bosworth, aged 4, of Old Leake.

