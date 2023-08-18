Register
In Pictures: Traditional seaside fun at Boston's 'beach'

Traditional seaside fun drew the crowds to Boston town centre yesterday – with around 2,000 attending.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST

The free event, held at Central Park, saw families enjoying donkey rides, sandcastle building, arts and crafts, a magician, giant tortoises, a bouncy castle, face-painting, games and more.

Boston Borough Council has offered thanks to all who supported the ‘Boston Beach Event’, funded by Boston Big Local.

Organiser, Fran Taylor, from the council, said: “What an absolutely brilliant first day on the beach!

“The sun shone and the community flocked to Central Park to have fun and enjoy the huge array of activities on offer including donkey rides, bouncy castles, face painting, art and crafts, magician, giant tortoises and much more and all for free.

“Funded by Boston Big Local and organised by myself we saw an estimated 2,000 attend.”

The beach event is still taking place at Central Park today (Friday) until 3pm.

Amber Gosling with Skye Gosling, three, and Olivia Honey, five, of Boston.

Amber Gosling with Skye Gosling, three, and Olivia Honey, five, of Boston. Photo: David Dawson

Jacob Hunt, four, and Connie Sutton, nine.

Jacob Hunt, four, and Connie Sutton, nine. Photo: David Dawson

Layla-May Lewis, two, of Boston, enjoying some sand play.

Layla-May Lewis, two, of Boston, enjoying some sand play. Photo: David Dawson

Olivia Stewart, seven, and Cody Stewart, two.

Olivia Stewart, seven, and Cody Stewart, two. Photo: David Dawson

