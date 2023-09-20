Lincolnshire pumpkin patch to feature new Barbie Vs Wednesday Adams selfie station

Outdoors, autumnal fun returns to Bell’s Pumpkin Patch next month – with new selfie opportunities and attractions for 2023.

Located in Benington near Boston, the patch will offer a day out for all ages on October 14-15 and October 21-29, from 9am-5pm.

A spokesperson for Bells said: “We’ve some brand new photo stations for 2023, with two stars of the screen given pride of place in our display area – see our unique Wednesday VS Barbie pumpkin display and unleash your inner goth or pink passion. Our displays are full of selfie opportunities for all ages - make sure you get that important shot for your socials.”

The Pumpkin Patch is home to the UK’s largest pumpkin cannon known as the ‘ master blaster’. Visitors can fire their cannon for charity – with Bells having raised more than £15,000 over the years by shooting wonky pumpkins across the fields.

The pumpkin cannon.

The spokesperson continued: “Children can enjoy our expanded assault course, ride-on tractors, the tiny tots area, bouncy inflatable pumpkin and re-imagined potato catapults, and next level garden games to challenge every family member.

"As well as the bounce and climb area full of hay bales to explore and the Singing Pumpkins too - all included in your admission tickets; along with complimentary cheek art, with our team painting youngsters faces free of charge.”

They added: “All ages can enjoy exploring our Maize Maze, just make sure you don’t take a wrong turn and end up down a dead end!”

Visitors can pick their own pumpkins from two large patches and carve them on site.

There will be a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds to buy at the site.

Other activities and attractions planned include a guided tractor tour (weather dependent), a circus skills entertainer, a giant pumpkin competition (on the first weekend), a funfair, and the ‘Makers Market’ – featuring local food producers, artists and craft sellers.

There will also be various food stands at the event – plus friendly dogs on leads are welcome.