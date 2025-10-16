More than 20,000 estimated visitors to new Seaview Colonnade, council says

The Seaview Colonnade in Sutton On Sea. Photo East Lindsey District Council

A newly refurbished sea front attraction drew in more 20,000 visitors this summer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lindsey District Council said it estimates that between 20,000 and 30,000 people have visited the new Seaview Colonnade in Sutton on Sea since it was completed in July.

The new facility’s revamp also included the refurbishment of Maple Leaf paddling pool, the neighbouring play area and tennis courts, as well as the installation of 15 new beach huts along the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was made possible by a £4.2 million fund from the Mablethorpe towns fund alongside additional support from the district council.

Councils were able to get up to £25 million per town as part of the government’s towns fund deal – which aimed to improve cultural and heritage assets and regenerate town centres and high streets.

The council has had £50 million of funding across the district to deliver six projects. Four of the projects have been completed with two schemes still remaining.

Adrian Sibley, deputy chief executive at the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership which includes East Lindsey, said the colonnade was a ‘fantastic’ project and explained: “It’s hard to be exact but we think there’s been at least 12,000 receipts issued at the cafe. If you double that, it’s 24,000. Plus there’s around 2,000 people who go to all the classes that go on there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s got to generate additional income into other parts of the town and I’m particularly proud of that. That is what the town’s fund scheme is for and that’s why I’m particularly proud of this.”

The district council said it’s currently running the building but is looking for a new operator to manage the facilities.

It said it hopes the operator will be able to fully manage the project and the district council will only need to fund ground maintenance for the site.

The district council has also refurbished Station Leisure and Learning Centre in Mablethorpe, which opened in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project features a 25 metre four-lane indoor swimming pool, swimming lessons for children and adults and a fitness suite.

The other projects include a ‘campus for future living’ in Mablethorpe and the Skegness Forefront project – which aims to revitalise the coastal resort and provide more attractions.