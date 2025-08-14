New Baby Bank offers lifeline to families and reduces waste

From left - Steph Shinn and Jess Rutt of Mid Lincs Citizens Advice with a van load of items for the baby bank. Photo: LCC

A new community led project has seen a ‘baby bank’ opened supporting families with young children while tackling local waste.

The Baby Bliss Baby Bank aims to provide essential baby items for children aged 0–3 years, helping families facing financial hardship.

From prams and clothing to toys and baby baths, donated items will be rehomed with families who need them most.

The new community project is being supported by Lincolnshire County Council and is led by Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire.

Some of the re-usable items for the baby bank. Colin Noden from the county council's HWRC, Jess Rutt and Steph Shinn from Mid Lincs Citizens Advice. Photo: LCC

“There’s a real gap in our area – there are currently no baby banks in Boston or Sleaford,” said a spokesperson for Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire. “With over 1,200 local families seeking support for children last year, this initiative is both timely and essential.”

Donations can be dropped off at Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre, LN4 4PD, from Friday to Tuesday, between 9am and 3.50pm. The following clean and good-quality items are urgently needed: buggies/prams (not with car seats), highchairs, baby baths, moses baskets (no mattresses), baby walkers, baby books, toys (ages 0–3) and clothes (ages 0–3).

As well as tackling child poverty, Baby Bliss also aims to reduce unnecessary waste by encouraging the reuse of items that would otherwise end up going for incineration.

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincolnshire County Council is proud to support initiatives like the Baby Bliss Bank, which not only provide vital support to families with young children but also promote sustainability through reduce, reuse, and recycle principles. By giving baby items a second life, this project helps protect our environment while building a stronger, more caring community.”

In addition to donated items, families accessing the baby bank can benefit from wraparound support including advice on benefits, debts, and grants – helping to address the root causes of hardship.