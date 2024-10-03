New Parents Dance sessions are coming to the Hub, Sleaford.

Two brand new activity sessions for new parents are set to start at a gallery in Sleaford and offer an opportunity to get creative and make new friends with others in a similar position.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-time mums and dads adjusting to parenthood are invited to join the two brand new sessions – New Parents Dance and New Parents Create – which launch just for them and their babies this month at the Hub in Sleaford.

Offering an opportunity to pursue creative activities and the chance to make new friends during a time of adjustment to changed priorities, the Hub, run by GLL, a charitable social enterprise, aims to bring first-time parents together to explore their creative side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Parents Dance launches on November 1 and will run every Friday (except November 29) until Friday December 13. Run by members of the Hub’s Dance Team, the class is a fun and gentle dance and movement session designed for first time parents.

New Parents Create sessions are starting up at the Hub, Sleaford.

Based on contemporary and creative dance techniques with a focus on strengthening the body, improving posture and restoring a sense of balance, the class is said to be suitable for mums who are at least six weeks postpartum, with doctor approval. No dance experience is necessary and parents are welcome to bring their babies.

For those who want to pour their creativity into new craftwork, the New Parents Create workshop on Friday October 25 offers an opportunity to explore mindfulness craft activities including collage, printing, stitching and journaling of their new parent journey.

The session is designed for new parents, who can bring along their babies, to tap into a craft and making workshop, while meeting others on the same parenthood journey and bonding over their shared experiences. A second session will run on Friday November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Sarah Elliott, Visual Arts Development Manager, at the Hub, said: “It’s a busy, exciting and transformative time for first-time parents. A new family requires much attention, but it’s also vital to make time for oneself.

“For those who have always been creative and are worried they can’t find the headspace as a new parent, or those who have always wanted to explore their creative side, this is an opportunity for them.”

Participation in New Parents Dance and New Parents Create costs £6 per person for each one hour session. To learn more, visit https://hub-sleaford.org.uk.

Hub Dance Tinies has also made a return to the Hub this autumn, with weekly classes every Wednesday, from 10am – 11am, for 0-4 year olds. Creative movement sessions for little ones and their grown-ups, the classes offer an opportunity for family fun, enjoying music, storytelling, dance and creativity. Weekly sessions cost £5.50 for a toddler under four years old with adult, plus £3 per accompanying sibling.