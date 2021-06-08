New fitness class for mums and bumps

Bumpcamp trainers.

Bumpcamp, fitness sessions specifically for mums and babies, is launching at Boultham Park tomorrow (June 9), providing fitness sessions specifically for mums and babies.

These are tailored fitness sessions for pregnant women and mums with babies. Initially, sessions are running outdoors at Boultham Park in the summer but come winter they will move indoors, with more classes to be added in various locations in Lincoln and surrounding villages from September.

Michaela Price, co-founder of Bumpcamp, said “As a new mum with a lockdown baby I spent the first few months without family and friends being able to visit.

“We moved to Lincoln at Christmas and didn’t know many people in the city. I was also keen to get back into fitness but when I was looking for places I could take my son there was nothing in the area. This was important to me as we have no local family to help with childcare, so I thought it would be great to set up Bumpcamp, a social and non-judgemental experience for new mums who want to regain fitness.”

Pregnancy and having a child can be daunting and can be a very steep learning curve which can leave you feeling overwhelmed.

Due to Covid-19, pregnant women and new mums have been left feeling isolated and invisible with support groups being cancelled or moving to online virtual sessions. The pandemic has emphasised the importance of a support network and being able to physically meet other women or health professionals. Research has reported a 42% increase in the number of pre and post-natal women reporting moderate to high levels of anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic.

Add the pandemic on top and long episodes of lockdown, fear, worry and loneliness can take over. Mental health issues have certainly risen during the pandemic so Bumpcamp is about giving mums and pregnant women a community where they can keep fit, have fun and make friends and most importantly improve their health. A happy mum means a happy child.

Co-founder ﻿Sarah Taylor added: “I am excited for the launch of Bumpcamp at Boultham Park and to see the community of mums and babies grow and support them in any way we can."