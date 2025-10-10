Petition calling for end of life companionship in care homes

Charli Taylor's campaign aims to get Government funding for dedicated roles and care hours to make sure no-one dies alone in care homes.

A care worker in the Sleaford area has launched an online petition urging the UK Government to fund a companionship scheme for people in care homes approaching the end of their life.

Charli Taylor works at The Old Hall care home in Billingborough and says she has launched a petition with a hope to making a huge difference in the way we care for people at the end of their lives.

She wants to ensure every care home resident will get a one-to-one companion in their final moments and no-one dies alone.

Charli explained: “In the final hours of life, the presence of another person offers comfort, dignity, and peace. Sadly, this cannot always be guaranteed under current resources, and many rely on voluntary goodwill from staff or community members.

“This is about dignity, compassion, and humanity in life’s final hours.”

She wants the Government to provide funding for dedicated roles or additional care hours focused to meet that need.

“This would ensure that every person receives compassionate presence at the end of life, support for their loved ones, and a standard of care that reflects humanity at its best,” she said.

The campaign has already gathered almost 700 signatures and support from across the UK and can be found at www.change.org/1-1CareForEOL

Charli said her employers at the care home are supportive of her campaign. "My manager, Karen Culy, also backs the campaign and has seen first-hand the impact that the current funding gap has on people at the end of their lives and their families.”

Charli commented that some care homes run voluntary “vigil” schemes, where staff or community members give their own time to sit with a resident in their final moments. “These are beautiful acts of kindness, but they depend entirely on goodwill and availability. We believe this should not be left to chance.”

This way families can take comfort in knowing their loved one is supported until the very last moment and care homes are equipped to meet not just medical needs, but emotional and human needs too. Charli said: “Dying is a part of living — and how we treat people in their final moments says everything about us as a society.”