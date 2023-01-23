Sleaford police have issued a warning to parents and young people after receiving reports of youths trying to walk on a frozen pond.

The boardwalk around the pond at Lollycocks Field. Young people are warned to keep off the pond in icy weather.

PCSO Jackie Fulker flagged up the safety concern via social media on Sunday

She said: “I was called to a job today where it was reported that youths were on the frozen pond near Cogglesford Mill.

"Please reiterate to your children regarding the dangers of this.

"The outcome could have been very different.”

The pond is believed to be the one in Lollycocks Field.

It comes after similar reports of concern about young people taking risks on an icy pond in Horncastle and at Hartsholme Park in Lincoln in December.

It also follows a tragic event in Solihull where four boys died after falling into a frozen lake.