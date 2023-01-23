Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police warning after youths spotted on frozen pond in Sleaford

Sleaford police have issued a warning to parents and young people after receiving reports of youths trying to walk on a frozen pond.

By Andy Hubbert
2 minutes ago
The boardwalk around the pond at Lollycocks Field. Young people are warned to keep off the pond in icy weather.
The boardwalk around the pond at Lollycocks Field. Young people are warned to keep off the pond in icy weather.

PCSO Jackie Fulker flagged up the safety concern via social media on Sunday

She said: “I was called to a job today where it was reported that youths were on the frozen pond near Cogglesford Mill.

"Please reiterate to your children regarding the dangers of this.

Most Popular

"The outcome could have been very different.”

The pond is believed to be the one in Lollycocks Field.

It comes after similar reports of concern about young people taking risks on an icy pond in Horncastle and at Hartsholme Park in Lincoln in December.

It also follows a tragic event in Solihull where four boys died after falling into a frozen lake.

At the time of the incident in Horncastle, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Please stay off the ice, it is unstable and falling through it can be fatal.”