Prominent Boston figure and former councillor Barrie Gosling dies, aged 83

A well-known Boston personality and former councillor who worked ‘tirelessly’ in the community, has sadly died.

Barrie Gosling, pictured in his younger days.

Barrie Gosling was aged 83 when he passed away on December 8 – just two days after his wife Anne’s funeral.

In his early life, Barrie was a keen footballer - playing for several local teams.

He was educated at St Botolphs Primary School and Boston Grammar School where he excelled in sport and academics.

Barrie’s brother Terry Gosling said: “Barrie worked as a youth in training in the GPO Telephones where he met his wife who was a telephonist.

“He then joined the RAF as a radar technician for three years serving in Bahrain during the troubles there.

“He returned to the Post Office Telephones and worked hard to gain promotions and eventually represented British Telecoms International Division, visiting many countries in the world including Zimbabwe, India and the Philipinesl

“He was tireless in his activities and became a parish, Boston borough and county councillor. He was also a school governor at Butterwick C E Endowed School.”

Other roles Barrie had in the community included being chairman of Longhurst Housing for several years, the treasurer of the Boston Grammar School Old Boys Association, a member of the Freemasons, and the Leukaemia Society. He was also on the board of Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

The family do not yet know when Barrie’s funeral will be held.

