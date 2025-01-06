Seven year old Metheringham girl killed in collision named by police

Seven year old Elsie Casgoigne. Photo supplied

A seven year old local girl who sadly died following a collision near Metheringham on Friday evening (January 3) has been named by police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson announced this afternoon (Monday) that “with great sadness” they could now name the child who after the collision on Metheringham Heath Lane as seven-year-old Elsie Gascoigne who lived nearby in Metheringham.

The spokesperson said: “Elsie’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers and we ask that members of the public continue to respect their privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to ask for help from anyone who may have been driving along the B1202 at a similar time to the incident, particularly if you witnessed or captured any footage of the incident itself or saw either a blue Kia Rio, a white Citroen Relay or any other vehicles along that road.

“Please get in touch if you think you can help and have not yet spoken with us.”

You can do this by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Team on: [email protected], quoting incident number 292 of 3 January.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision between the blue Kia Rio and a white Citroen Relay reported to have taken place just before 5.50pm on Friday evening (January 3), on the B1202, Metheringham Heath Lane, which runs between the A15 and the B1188.

Two people were initially reported to have serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, but in an update on Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson announced they were “saddened” to confirm that a seven-year-old girl casualty had died the following morning.

They said: “The little girl sustained serious injuries in the collision and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but sadly died just before 4.30am this morning (Saturday January 4).”

After the crash, the road was closed between Bloxholm Lane, the B1188, and the A15 while investigations continued. It was eventually reopened on Saturday but the investigation is on-going to determine the precise circumstances of the collision.