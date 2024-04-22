A new children’s play park has been completed in Wyberton thanks to the efforts of the local parish council.

A grand opening of the new facility will take place on May Bank Holiday Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The playground features a multi-play unit called ‘Wyberts Castle’ – said to have been inspired by the castle which was located at the south end of Wyberts Lane in the 12th/13th century. Other play equipment includes toddler swings with cradle seats, a spinner bowl, three-way see-saw, a gliding track rider, sensory and interactive panels. All the equipment has been supplied and installed by Kompan Ltd.

A spokesperson for Wyberton Parish Council said: “We are excited to announce that Wyberts Play Park on Parthian Avenue, will be open to the public on Monday. May 6, from 10am to noon, for its grand opening, with Boston United’s Paul Bastock cutting the ribbon.

“The parish councillors’ aim is to create a village space to be a focal point of the village, and the land at Parthian Avenue owned by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP), was the best choice due to its central and open space. The land is being leased to the parish council from LHP.

“The parish council applied to the Grassroots levelling up funding, through the UK shared prosperity fund, and was awarded the full amount of £24,999 for the project which in total was a cost of £81,000.

They added: “We hope that Wyberts Play Park will encourage more families to come together in a safe and pleasant location, at the heart of the village.”

1 . Wyberts Play Park The new play park features a play castle, among other things. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Wyberts Play Park The parish council hopes the new park will become a focal point in the village. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Wyberts Play Park The new £81,000 Wyberts Play Park. Photo: David Dawson