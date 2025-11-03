Spooky fun at pumpkin fest

The event, organised by North Kesteven District Council took place in the Market Place on Saturday, October 25 when youngsters could dress up, bring the family, and enjoy a day full of autumnal excitement.

Visitors could collect one of 200 free pumpkins.

Pumpkin carving stencils could be crafted to take home and send in a photo of their carved creation with a chance to win a local hamper filled with goodies.

There was walkabout comedy entertainment by Trick and Treat, free face painting and craft activities, Morris dancing performances, and a live pumpkin carving demonstration by Simon McMinnis.

And visitors could meet the Sleaford Wyvern – a mythical dragon – as a striking inflatable installation linked to the wyvern railings sculpture in Monument Garden.

There were also giant games and you could find out more about the upcoming food waste collection service, which will roll out in March 2026.

L-R Kobi Gresham 10, Amber Houghton, Jorgie-Mae Bolland 8, Kian Houghton 9, and Star Gresham of Sleaford playing the giant games, watched by the Sleaford Wyvern inflatable sculpture. Photo: David Dawson

Kimberley Marks and Evelyn Marks-Moore 10 doing Hallowe'en crafts. Photo: David Dawson

Simon McMinnis of Totally Pumpkins Photo: David Dawson

David Steels - assistant director of environment and public protection - promoting the new food waste recycling scheme. Photo: David Dawson