TV celebrity and Netflix star visits Lincolnshire pumpkin patch with her family

Pumpkins and squashes at Bells Pumpkin Patch.

A star of Netflix show At Home With the Furys enjoyed at day out at Bells Pumpkin Patch in Benington yesterday (Sunday).

Paris Fury, the wife of Heavyweight World Boxing Champion, Tyson Fury, brought her children and other family members to the popular attraction at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the recent visit by Paris Fury, Holly Bell, retail director at Bells said: "Paris and her family were very down to earth. They booked their own tickets and didn't announce their arrival. We were as surprised as anyone else when they arrived.

Paris Fury at the Wednesday Adams photo station.

"They enjoyed a private tractor and trailer ride around the farm, which we offered so they could enjoy it without being stared at and photographed, but other than that they just enjoyed the activities everyone else did.

"When asked for photos by other visitors, Paris was very kind and obliged. They also made good use of the many photo opportunities and interactive displays which the patch has become well know for."

One of these was the Wednesday Adams Vs Barbie display, which is new for 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other celebrities who have visited the patch over the years include Chef James Martin, with the TV show ‘Saturday Morning Kitchen’ previously filming from the site’s ‘Pumpkin Market’. Country Living, BBC Good Food, The Daily Mail, Wanderlust and influencer ‘Zoella’ have also featured the family-run event in their run-down of the top ten pumpkin patches in the UK.