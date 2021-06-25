Willow hits the heights again on Snowdon

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210618-111540005

Willow Grogan has now climbed two of the UK’s national Three Peaks, having climbed the 978 metre peak of Scafell Pike earlier this year.

She climbed up 1085m Snowdon earlier this month with brother Finn, 16, and dad Chris. Mum Amy said: “She was accompanied by her big brother Finn and daddy. We’re so proud and it was lovely that her big brother was able to join her for this one.”

And she says Willow is now determined to climb Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Great Britain at 1,345m, to complete the UK Three Peaks.

Amy says the family have pencilled that in for July 9. She said: “We are extremely proud as a family of Willow. We hope this encourages more people to get out and stay active.”

Willow started showing an interest in climbing from the age of three, when the family visited the Cascades in the south of France. She’s been on long walks locally since then, including the 10km from the family home to Langrick and back during icy winter weather.