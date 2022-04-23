15 dates for your diary of events and shows in the Skegness area

The Scooter Weekender is roaring into town in May. Photo: Barry Robinson.

28 April – All Our Yesterdays – t feelgood show, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 2pm.

29 April – Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

29 April –Lumley Bank Holiday Scooter Weekender, Lumley Bar Restaurant, Skegness.

29 April – May 1 – Skegness Scooter Weekender, The Ship and Atlantic Bar.

30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.

30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 5k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.

30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.

30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm

1 May – The Sinday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.

1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.

1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

3 May – Coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.

6 May – Continental Market, High Street, Mablethorpe.

13 May – Guided Nature Tour (Free), Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, 11am.