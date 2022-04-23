15 dates for your diary of events and shows in the Skegness area

Here are some events for your diary. If you are organising an event and would like to be included, email [email protected]

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 9:10 am
The Scooter Weekender is roaring into town in May. Photo: Barry Robinson.

28 April – All Our Yesterdays – t feelgood show, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 2pm.

29 April – Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

29 April –Lumley Bank Holiday Scooter Weekender, Lumley Bar Restaurant, Skegness.

29 April – May 1 – Skegness Scooter Weekender, The Ship and Atlantic Bar.

30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.

30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 5k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.

30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.

30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm

1 May – The Sinday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.

1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.

1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

3 May – Coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.

6 May – Continental Market, High Street, Mablethorpe.

13 May – Guided Nature Tour (Free), Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, 11am.

21 May – Wartime Village, The Village – Church Farm, Skegness.

