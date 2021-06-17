5 ways to treat your dad on Father's Day in the Skegness area

Challenge your dad to Pitchfork and Putt at Hardy's Animal Farm in Skegness.

The Lakes Restaurant is tempting dads with his favourite steak,accompanied by his favourite drink.

Perfectly situated to get away from it all, the Lakes is just a few miles outside of the resort on Skegness Road in Burgh le Marsh. As well as indoor seating, the Lakes also has tables outside by a popular fishing lake.

Vouchers for the experience are available by visiting here.

No 9 restaurant in Lumley Road also has few spaces left for its special Father's Day menu. There is a lovely outside space with tables for those who would prefer not to be indoors. As well as lunches, the restaurant also offers afternoon tea and a wide selection of cakes. Call 01754 766340.

Indulgence cafe in High Street is offering Father's Day Afternoon Tea at £9.99 a head.

The tea includes sandwich’s of your choice on white/brown bread, square of homemade Victoria Sponge, choice of mini homemade cheesecake, homemade cream scone, and Terry’s chocolate Orange or fruit

The cafe will deliver it in around the Skegness area but minimum 24 hours required. Call 01754 764848

Afternoon tea is also on offer at Artisan Coffee Design in Lumley Road with a selection homemade delights available with 48 hours notice. Customers have the choice of prossecco for £16.95 per person or just our fresh loose tea for £11.95. Artisan is also the Skegness home of Lady B's award-winning cheesecake.

3 GAME OF PITCHFORK AND PUTT

If you are looking for a family activity, why not try challenging your day to Pitchfork and Putt. at Hardy's Animal Farm in Ingoldmells.

The farm at Anchor Lane also has tea rooms amongst the other attractions and is open 10am to 5pm.

4 CLIMB AND COOL VIBES

Adventurous dads might enjoy being challenged by one of the new climbing walls at Skegness Pier.

But if he's looking to relax, there is live music at the Pier's beach bar from 2pm with Martin Thomas.

DJ Nick Wooster playing all the ultra cool vibes from 12-6pm at Playa at the Pier.

Dads can ride free the entire day at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

The hair-raising special offer is available on June 20 to any dad with the purchase of one Adventurer or Discovery wristband. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.