Asda’s popular £1 kids café meal deal to extend all year round

Asda Boston has announced that its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals will continue to run in its Lister Way Café all year round and not just during the school holidays. The retailer last year refreshed the kids café menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including new vegan and healthy meal options and also last year served over a whopping 115,000 meals throughout the UK across the two-week Easter holiday period providing a life line for many cash strapped families.

The supermarket launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in its Boston café in June 2022 and has now served over a staggering 3 million meals to kids in its cafes nationwide. The initiative stands apart from the many other retailers who offer similar, as the meal comes with no hidden extra’s such as a minimum adult spend.

The kids menu has a variety of offers including dishes such as Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal, alongside firm favourites fish fingers, chicken nuggets and the all day breakfast, there is also the option of swapping out chips for a salad or peas.

Asda Boston's café manager, Debbie Darrigan with an example of the £1 kids hot meal with fruit

In addition children will receive a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda Café’s also offer a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps.