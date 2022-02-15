Bar bosses look to the east with tasty sushi takeaway idea

Watergate Yard has launched a sushi service. EMN-220302-170952001

Watergate Yard have launched Suimon Sushi. Hollie Blankley from the bar said they had the idea a couple of years ago but it was a matter of getting the right business formula.

“We just felt it was something that Sleaford was missing. Through connections and friends we found Geera Kappes - our chef,” said Hollie. “She is from the Philippines but has travelled extensively around Asia, Thailand and Japan, working in several restaurants.”

Suimon is Japanese for Watergate. Customers can pre-order dishes in advance to collect on Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings. The food is prepared fresh on the day for collection by customers.

They launched in January when people traditionally refocus on diet and health, as sushi is very healthy.

Eventually they want to introduce traditional raw salmon and tuna elements, but have initially opted for a fusion of Asian flavours. “It is authentic but switched up to be slightly more to western tastes,” she said.

“Everyone that has tried it has loved it. We have done research, trials and tastings.”