'Beloved' veteran Jeff leads big celebrations at Louth village venue 'The Splash'

One of the most popular pubs and restaurants in the Louth area is toasting a double celebration – with a third party planned for next year.

The family-run Royal Oak Inn, better known as ‘The Splash’, set in the picturesque village of Little Cawthorpe, has been named as one of the best 100 pubs in Britain by the ‘Mail Online’ website.

To coincide with the accolade, amiable joint manager Jeff Jafari is being hailed for completing 40 successful years in the hospitality industry. And just around the corner is the 25th anniversary of the venue’s ownership by brothers David and Peter Grantham.

The ‘Mail’ accolade came as a bolt from the blue, especially as the list was compiled with the help of some of the biggest names in the food and drink industry, including top chefs.

Popular joint manager Jeff Jafari, veteran of 40 years in the hospitality industry, raises a glass to The Royal Oak Inn, better known as 'The Splash', at Little Cawthorpe, which has been named one of the best 100 pubs in Britain.

“We were thrilled,” beamed main manager Laura Grantham, who is the daughter-in law of David and the daughter of Jeff. “It’s a true honour to receive such recognition and so good for the area.

"We couldn’t be prouder of our traditional British pub, and this is the perfect moment to say a huge thankyou to our amazing customers, both new and old, for their ongoing support.

"Your visits are what keeps this pub thriving, and we’re busier than ever because of you.

"A special shout-out goes to our incredible team – from the girls who open up and clean in the morning to our breakfast chefs, pastry expert, bakers, kitchen chefs, front-of-house staff and accounts department.

The Royal Oak Inn, or 'The Splash', which can be found within the picturesque village of Little Cawthorpe.

"They all work so hard and we are so lucky to have such a loyal and dedicated bunch. Here’s to more great times at The Royal Oak Inn!”

At the head of that team is 68-year-old Jeff, who is still going strong after a remarkable career that began at The Italian Affair restaurant in Grimsby back in 1984.

He had originally come over to England from Iran, where he was born, to do a course in engineering at college, but found his metier in hospitality.

Between 1992 and 2012, he was manager at the Brackenborough Hotel in Louth, working under the late John Lidgard whom he describes as “like a father to me”.

Once John died, Jeff left amid false rumours that he had retired. But he went on to work at the Oaklands Hall Hotel in Laceby and the Healing Manor Hotel before joining ‘The Splash’ in 2018.

Paying tribute, Laura said: ”He is incredibly well-known throughout the local community and beyond, having managed and hosted hundreds of weddings, celebrations and events during his career.

"His role as master of ceremonies at weddings and the face of several venues has made him a beloved figure for so many.

"At The Royal Oak, Jeff has spent the last six years doing what he does best – welcoming customers of all ages with his natural warmth, humour and charisma.

"Whether he’s cracking a joke, making guests feel at home or getting people to dance, his infectious personality has a rare ability to make everyone feel part of the family.”

The Little Cawthorpe venue, which also hosts functions and offers accommodation, earned its nickname ‘The Splash’ because of its Watery Lane location and because when it rains, visitors often have to negotiate a puddle to get to it.