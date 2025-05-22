Brewery partners with racecourse for celebration of racing, beer and countryside culture

MD Paul Savage and Meg Thompson of Docks Brewery, looking forward to the collaboration with Market Rasen racecourse.

Market Rasen Racecourse has announced Grimsby-based Docks Beers as the official sponsor of its much anticipated Beers, Boots & Bridles Raceday taking place on Saturday September 27.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day blends the excitement of jump racing with a vibrant celebration of countryside culture, live entertainment and great local fare.

Proudly flying the flag for Lincolnshire’s food and drink scene, Docks Beers will be pouring their locally brewed favourites throughout the day, adding a true taste of Grimsby to the raceday menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailed by beer rating platform Untappd as Lincolnshire’s top craft brewery, Docks Beers operates from a converted church just a stone’s throw from Grimsby’s historic docks.

Known for its versatile and innovative brews such as the ever-popular Overtime lager and its famous Mango Cider, the brewery has built a strong following across the county and beyond.

Paul Savage, Managing Director of Docks Beers, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Market Rasen Racecourse to sponsor the Beers, Boots & Bridles Raceday in September.

“We will be bringing some of our best beers and ciders with us, all brewed in our Grimsby brewery and can promise guests a fantastic day of racing and entertainment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Pryor, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse, said: "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Docks Beers for this year’s Beers, Boots & Bridles Raceday.

"Their reputation for quality and local flavour makes them the perfect fit for an event that celebrates everything we love about Lincolnshire."

Visitors to the racecourse can expect a lively afternoon featuring top-quality jump racing, live music, craft beers and more. The event promises to be a highlight of Lincolnshire’s autumn calendar, bringing together country tradition and contemporary flavour in one unforgettable experience. Tickets are now on sale and early booking is recommended to secure your spot at this standout event.

Visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen.