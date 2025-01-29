Bringing the heart of Jamaica to Sleaford: Caribbean cuisine arriving soon

Yaa Man Bar and Grill is a new Caribbean night offering traditional and authentic Jamaican food such as jerk chicken and ackee.

The monthly evening event is coming to Sleaford at the start of April in The YARD Venue, with hopes to expand and evolve as time goes on.

Toni-Ann Brown, owner of Yaa Man Bar and Grill, said: “I just want to give a part of the heart of Jamaica to Sleaford. I’m passionate about sharing our culture, not just the food. I’d love for the people of Sleaford to experience the good vibes, and Yaa man is a very popular phrase in Jamaica.”

Mrs Brown said: “There is set to be a DJ playing reggae beats as customers eat a small-plates meal made for sharing for a couple of hours, then we’ll party.”

Hollie Blankley, owner of Watergate Yard and The YARD Venue, said: “The event will be sold at a price per head to be decided, with a set small plates menu and customers can pre-order their main.

“What Toni is offering is authentic and delicious. We tried the food just this Sunday, and after that it was an absolute yes. It seems to be a match made in heaven.”

Mrs Blankley went on to say “it’s been a nice partnership so far, and Toni is enthusiastic to hear my opinions. From a serving, cooking, menu and pricing perspective, I’m mentoring her in a way.

“But our skill sets match up as I just can’t produce her food with that level of flavour and authenticity.”

As the business grows, there will be opportunities for new jobs for people living in the area.

For more information leading up to the event, visit Watergate Yard’s website or follow their social media: www.watergateyard.co.uk/

1 . Messenger_creation_76A7B10D-B2CD-43A0-AC3D-C7F7E03219C1 (1).jpeg Toni-Ann will be serving up Caribbean food. Photo supplied Photo: ugc

2 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-30fd3baff977-screenshot20250129202825facebook The YARD Venue's fully stocked, stylish bar. Photo: Submitted

3 . Glide-YourWorld-Image-830eb567104a-20250111180755-1 The YARD venue with its doors open, ready to welcome customers. Photo: Submitted