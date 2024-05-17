Building works commence for brand new Juice Bar in Lincoln
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stemming from a need for a healthier alternative on the high street, Bloom’s concept is a made-to-order fresh juice and smoothie destination, offering a wholesome, delicious and nutritious menu.
Building works are now well underway at its Lincoln premises, between CEX and Greggs, in the building that was formerly Gametronics. In-store, Bloom will have a natural, modern feel, designed to be a quick, grab-and-go juice bar with healthier treats and snacks also on offer.
Menu-wise, Bloom’s offering consists of carefully considered smoothie and juice options made to order, using fresh produce, alongside a range of chilled and baked snacks, which offers a real alternative to the current choices on the High Street.
Bloom's Regional Manager, Jordan Dodd, said: “High Streets have been calling out for healthier alternatives, and we've risen to that call. We couldn't be happier to open our flagship store on Lincoln's High Street, delivering a nutritious menu of delicious smoothies, juices, and snacks for those on the go.
"We're excited to support the community in Lincoln to Bloom as part of our ambitious roll-out plan to offer a real alternative throughout the day.”
Holly Young, Bloom’s nutrition consultant, said: “It's really exciting to work with a brand that cares about delivering a health-focused menu. The products not only taste great, but you also know they are doing you good.
"Bloom is offering healthier choices on the High Street, which couldn't be more needed in today's market. It'll be great to be able to nip into the store and know you have a large range of nutritious products to choose from.”
Bloom has created ten new jobs initially, some of which will be known as ‘Smooth(ie) Operators’ and will be responsible for the creation of Bloom’s smoothies and juices.
The juice bar will be open from 8am to 6pm, Monday through to Saturday and 9 am to 5pm Sundays.
You can keep up to date with Bloom’s progress by following the official Instagram page, @bloomjuiceofficial or by visiting bloomjuice.co.uk.