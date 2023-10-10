Butlin’s has become the first and only place in Europe to offer a Papa Johns’ pizza buffet and takeaway for guests on resort.

Guests on this week’s Spooktober Midweek break in Skegness can tuck into an unlimited choice of fresh pizza, pasta and salad following two days of fun and entertainment with friends at the popular Lincolnshire resort.

Leading pizza franchise Papa Johns has added a fresh choice to the menu for all visitors at the resort.

Known for using only the freshest, finest ingredients for a better flavour, Papa Johns will be available to families and Big Weekender guests.

The restaurant takes the place of the Italian buffet offering at Butlin’s Skegness – and will be run in Skegness by a team of 20.

A choice of freshly made Papa Johns pizzas, pasta dishes – including penne pomodoro, mac and cheese and carbonara – and unlimited fresh salad will be available from the buffet.

Jeremy Fletcher, Resort Director at Butlin’s Skegness said: “We’re delighted to be opening Papa Johns in Skegness. It’s been a real success at the other two resorts and this now means guests staying with us on both our family breaks and adult only Big Weekenders will be able to enjoy a Papa Johns buffet offering unlimited fresh, tasty pizza, pasta and salad.

“Butlin’s is the only place you can enjoy a Papa Johns buffet in Europe so whether it’s during a fun filled day with the family or after letting your hair down with your friends on a Big Weekender, this new offering gives our guests an ideal dining choice with a great value buffet or takeaway offering to enjoy in their accommodation.”

Amit Pancholi, business development director, Papa Johns UK commented: “We are proud to have worked with the Butlin’s team to bring Papa Johns to Skegness. Taking over the existing restaurants, the new Papa Johns feature our very latest modern store design highlighting our fresh ingredients with vibrant colours and lighting. It’s a fresh, fun, welcoming look, which creates the perfect environment for holiday guests to feel right at home when they order and enjoy their favourite pizza together, making their Butlin’s stay even more memorable.”