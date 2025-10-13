Caribbean food restaurant plans for Sleaford town centre

Yaa Man Bar and Grill.

A new restaurant serving Caribbean food is coming to Sleaford.

Yaa Man Bar & Grill have run a number of monthly kitchen ‘take overs’ at the Watergate Yard Venue overlooking the Market Place.

Now the team headed by Damien Brown and Toni-Ann Brown have revealed the news that they are moving into the premises vacated by Cece’s Bar and Grill at 9 Market Place.

In an announcement on Facebook this month they said: “When we started this journey, it was just a dream to share our love for Caribbean food, culture, and vibes with the community. This journey has been such a blessing, and we’re so grateful for all the love and support we’ve had along the way.

“This move is more than just a new address. It’s growth. It’s a chance to bring even more of that Yaa Man flavour to the heart of Sleaford, to create a place where everyone feels welcome. We can’t wait to welcome you into the new space, fill it with laughter, love, and flavour, and continue growing with our amazing community.”

They added: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for believing in us and walking with us. The best is still ahead, and we’re so ready to share it with you.”

The team have submitted an application for a new Premises Licence for the supply of alcohol for consumption indoors and outdoors, Monday to Sunday 11am to midnight, as well as New Year’s Eve from 11am to 1.30am.

It would also permit late night refreshment indoors only between 11pm and midnight and the provision of live and recorded music (indoors and outdoors) Monday to Sunday 11am to 12.30am and on New Year’s Eve from 11am to 1.30am

Full details of the application can be viewed at North Kesteven District Council offices in Kesteven Street, Sleaford, NG34 7EF and online at www.nkesteven.gov.uk/business/licensing

All representations made by any persons or authorities to the Licensing Authority must be in writing to be received by November 6.