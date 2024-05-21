Chef Jorge is aiming to bring a taste of the world to Grantham with his gourmet delicatessen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A classically trained chef who has worked at some of the top restaurants in London’s Mayfair says he will use inspiration from his travels abroad to make his delicatessen a success.

George Bennett – known professionally as Jorge – is relaunching his gourmet delicatessen Jorge Artisan Foods, which is situated on the Buckminster Estate in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Dubbed one of the best delicatessen’s outside of London, food lovers are invited to attend the grand opening of the delicatessen at Buckminster Yard between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, May 25 where they will be able to sample complimentary delights available to purchase on site. They will also be able to meet chef Jorge to chat about his latest venture and sample wines from around the world.

Already popular with the locals, the deli has a range of products – think artisan and Mediterranean oils, vinegars, breads, chutneys and cheeses – either created by Jorge or sourced from around the world by him.

Jorge's Artisan Foods deli

These products are inspired by his travels to the Alps, Germany and Africa but, mostly, from several years spent living in the tiny village of Cuenca in Spain.

“I have always been interested in food and travelling but it was during an exchange visit to Spain when I was at university – I was actually studying Fine Arts at uni – that I really became engrossed in the Spanish way of life; of their love of small dishes and fresh food,” said Jorge.

“The village I lived in was tiny. It was nestled in the hillside and was really pretty. I loved the fact that locals would visit the beach, start a fire and cook things that they had caught that day…fresh crabs, crayfish, and that everyone would chip in with the cooking duties.

“When I returned to the UK, I decided to trial at the Westminster Catering College – the same place that TV chef Jamie Oliver trained at – to become a classically-trained chef and, much to everyone’s surprise, I was given a place on the three-year course.”

Chef Jorge

Jorge went on to work in prestigious restaurants including Electric in Notting Hill, Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in Cornwall, and Scott’s in the sought-after area of Mayfair.

“I learned so much from working in these restaurants that has inspired me throughout my career,” added Jorge.

“At Scott’s, I was introduced to incredible ingredients such as rare truffles that had been dug up in Italy; 28-year age barrelled balsamic vinegars and sea plants,” added Jorge, who also runs a café and offers private dining.

“I want to use all of my experience plus inspiration from my travels to turn this little piece of Grantham into the best deli outside of London.”

Jorge wants the chef-curated products at his delicatessen to be affordable for everyone but he will also stock a more exclusive range of food – including infused oils from Spain and Italy – for those special occasions.

He said: “I am grateful to Richard Tollemache, the owner of Buckminster Estate, for allowing me the opportunity to grow my delicatessen and I’m looking forward to meeting food lovers from the local area this weekend.”