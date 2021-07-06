Clarkson’s Farm stars drop in for a bite at Sleaford area pub

Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland from Clarkson's Farm pictured with staff and owner Lesley Lonsdale (left) at The Bustard Inn in Rauceby. EMN-210607-124029001

Overnight stars of the highly acclaimed Amazon TV series Clarkson’s Farm, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland dropped in for a meal at The Bustard Inn in Rauceby on Wednesday evening.

‘Cheerful’ Charlie advises motoring presenter-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson on the technical aspects of planning and running his Cotswold farm in the entertaining series, often having to bring Jezzer down to earth with his big ideas.

Meanwhile, long-suffering farm hand and tractor driver Kaleb has been taken to the audience’s hearts having admitted never venturing out of his local rural area in his life - except for a school trip to London when he refused to get off the coach).

Charlie works for Ceres Rural, the agricultural advisory company, and brought along Kaleb to appear on the company’s stand at the Cereals 2021 arable farming trade show, staged at Boothby Graffoe on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

They met visitors and posed for selfies before heading back to Rauceby for a bite to eat, where Charlie still has family connections.

Owner of The Bustard, Lesley Lonsdale said: “They were in the area for Cereals and booked in with us as Charlie hails from the area. I didn’t put two and two together with the booking though so it was quite a surprise when they walked through the door.