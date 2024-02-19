Coach hails first half display as Boston Unitedd to ease to win over Bishop's Stortford

Boston United celebrate during the win over Bishop's Stortford. Pic: Tim Hoff

First half goals from Jimmy Knowles and Tom Leak did the bulk of the damage for the Pilgrims, with Jordan Richards adding a clinching third with eight minutes to play.

“We were outstanding in the first half,” he said. “There was an expectancy we would turn up and win, but that will never be the case in this league and this was a massive banana skin

“From back to front we were excellent. We managed the game really well in the second half.

“On another day it could have been five or six. We looked a really good side in the first half and limited them in the second half.

“It is about picking up results to get to where we want to get to.”

United took a 15th minute lead when Michael Gyasi teed up Ethan Sephton to cross from the left and Knowles drilled home at the back post after Emmanuel Oke had failed to head clear.

Woods was withdrawn in the 24th minute, with Zak Mills deputising, but it took only three more minutes for United to double their lead, with Leak heading home Deji Sotona's free-kick delivery.

Gyasi subsequently tested Jack Giddens in the Stortford goal, while Kelsey Mooney cracked an effort against the crossbar.

Sotona was denied by a Riccardo Di Trolio goalline clearance within a minute of the restart, but the second period was a half of few chances.

Adam Marriott was introduced as a late sub, following his midweek arrival on loan from Bromley, and he forced Giddens into a smart save with a late free-kick, with the Stortford keeper also denying Rowe spectacularly in stoppage time.