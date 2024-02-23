Boston's Wednesday market. (stock image)

Boston’s Bargate Green Market, which is held every Wednesday, is set to join the main market in the town’s Market Place from Wednesday, March 6, this year.

Boston Borough Council says it hopes the change will ‘increase trade’.

A spokesperson for the authority exlplained: “To streamline operations and enhance visitor experience, the Bargate Green traders will now be situated within Boston Market Place, every Wednesday.

"Boston Market has been a recognised tourist attraction in its' own right since it obtained its Charter of Incorporation from Henry VIII in 1545.

“The market offers diverse goods and services including fresh local produce, toys, fabrics, household goods, and clothing. Outdoor catering vendors provide drinks and snacks.”