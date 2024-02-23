Council announces changes to Boston's historic Wednesday market
Boston’s Bargate Green Market, which is held every Wednesday, is set to join the main market in the town’s Market Place from Wednesday, March 6, this year.
Boston Borough Council says it hopes the change will ‘increase trade’.
A spokesperson for the authority exlplained: “To streamline operations and enhance visitor experience, the Bargate Green traders will now be situated within Boston Market Place, every Wednesday.
"Boston Market has been a recognised tourist attraction in its' own right since it obtained its Charter of Incorporation from Henry VIII in 1545.
“The market offers diverse goods and services including fresh local produce, toys, fabrics, household goods, and clothing. Outdoor catering vendors provide drinks and snacks.”
Coun Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre including Markets added: "This move has been part of many conversations over the past few months. I am really happy that we are moving the Bargate Green traders over to the Market Place. The traders joining with the main market will create a more complete market rather than being in two places, and I am confident this move will increase trade to the market itself."