Council is encouraged by new manager turning 'high risk' Sleaford bar around

The Grapes, Southgate, Sleaford. Credit: LDRS

A new manager has taken over a troubled Sleaford bar after the council said it was encouraged by the way he was turning it around.

The Grapes on Southgate lost its licence last month, with Lincolnshire Police claiming it was connected to more trouble than any venue in Lincolnshire.

Paul Dickinson has been granted permission to become the new designated premises supervisor following the departure of the previous one.

Lincolnshire Police had sought to block this, saying he had “little experience” and that it was a “high risk” venue.

The bar had previously been linked by police to alleged fights and disorder, with large crowds sometimes spilling out onto the road requiring officers to attend.

A licensing meeting on Tuesday (January 28) heard Mr Dickinson had worked hard to turn the pub around since taking over last month.

His representative told the committee: “The previous poor history is not linked in any way to Mr Dickinson.

“This is not a sideline hobby for him. He has made real changes in the running of the Grapes and takes the role extremely seriously.

“He wasn’t overly experienced when he took over but has done an incredible amount.”

He claimed Mr Dickinson had invested £16,000 in improving the venue, including a new CCTV system and ensuring there were two trained door staff on Friday and Saturday nights.

He added that the licence holder, EDS Sleaford, was also taking a more active role in ensuring the Sleaford bar lives up to requirements.

The committee viewed CCTV of a fight which had taken place since Mr Dickinson took over, but were satisfied it had been handled well.

They said there was no reason he shouldn’t take over as the premises supervisor.

“We note the documented history of crime and disorder connected to the premises, and therefore understand why the police objection was raised,” their judgement said.

“The committee however have noted the positive steps of Mr Dickinson and his team to prevent crime and disorder.

“We are encouraged by staff training, improvements to CCTV, the use of SIA-licensed door staff, restrictions to glassware outside, and the hands-on involvement of Mr Dickinson in the day-to-day operation.”

“It would not be appropriate to refuse the application.

“We encourage the police and premises to continue their dialogue and promote the licensing objectives.”