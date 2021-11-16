Fill up with festive cheer at Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair

Lincolnshire Showground's Food and Gift Fair in 2019. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Showground EMN-211116-113024001

With more than 30 new exhibitors bringing the total to around 150 this year, it is promising to be an exciting fair for all at the Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday and Sunday, November 27-28.

Lots of new, local and exciting exhibitors will be taking to stands, including popular Anelise Home and Crowstick Interiors, which are both exhibiting at the event for the first time.

Anelise Home, offers stylish interiors with a personal touch. Liz Milns, owner of Anelise Home, said: “Our team is honoured to be exhibiting for the first time at the Food and Gift Fair. It’s such a great opportunity to meet people from all over the country, as well as some familiar local faces, and, of course, to get into the Christmas spirit.

Lincolnshire Showground's Food and Gift Fair in 2019. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Showground EMN-211116-113034001

“Attendees can expect to shop for beautiful Christmas decorations, handmade bespoke cushions, home accessories and gifts. They can take their time browsing our collections and ask us any questions to help get those Christmas lists ticked off.”

Another exciting exhibitor is Crowstick Interiors, which is all about colour and focused on brightening any settee, chair, or corner of a room with cheery, high-quality colourful handmade items.

Sophie Crosbie, owner of Crowstick Interiors, said: “This is our first time at the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair - although we have attended every year as guests - and we can’t wait to get involved and help visitors find their perfect gifts across the weekend.

“We’re hugely looking forward to seeing some of our favourite stalls, plus all the newcomers. It really feels like the start of the festive period when the Food and Gift Fair comes around and here at Crowstick we wish all stall holders the very best of luck.”

Lincolnshire Showground's last Food and Gift Fair in 2019. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Showground EMN-211116-113044001

Foodies should lookout for Tiffin & Co Bakehouse, Fudged Up, and The Oink Company, to grab some of the most scrumptious and handmade treats around. For those after something a bit different, be sure to check out what artistic and creative gifts and treats you can find at Art Monster Studios, The March Hare and Vivified Ceramics.

The ever-popular cookery workshops in the Lincolnshire Kitchen are introducing two new hosts this year: Fiona Lucas from Lincolnshire Cookery School and Ruchita Green from Masala Masters. Alongside this, there will be plenty of activities to keep little ones busy at one of the biggest festive fairs in the county. The famous Santa’s Workshop area will be ready to provide hours of free entertainment, including two new additions, festive imp painting provided by St Barnabas Hospice and cake decorating hosted by Back Garden Bakery.

Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair’s Toy Appeal will also be returning after its success in 2019.

Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or gift and place it in the provided Santa’s sack. All contributions will be donated to the Bridge Church.

Sian Wade, senior leader at Bridge Church, said: “The project is quite simple. We receive referrals from social workers, family support workers, other professionals who work with people who will be struggling financially to provide for themselves and/or their families this Christmas.

“We then arrange for the workers or the families to come and choose some items for themselves and their children on a week in December, which will be managed carefully from a health and safety perspective with Covid-19 in mind.

“We are so pleased to be partnering with Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair again this year. Last year, we were able to help more than 500 families and individuals with gifts and food for Christmas, showing them that their local community really cares. Many will be struggling this year so working with the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and the generous visitors to this year’s Food and Gift Fair is incredibly valued.”

Jayne Southall, chief executive at the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Anelise Home and Crowstick Interiors have all made their mark on the Lincolnshire community, so we’re thrilled they will be joining us this year. They – along with hundreds of other exhibitors – will provide visitors with the biggest celebration of Lincolnshire produce this winter, and the perfect opportunity for some festive shopping too.

“The fair guarantees to get everybody in the Christmas spirit, as well as serving a great opportunity to increase awareness and celebrate the talent of local brands, as visitors will be able to sample the best of Lincolnshire produce, including famous pork pies, speciality cheese, wine tasting, locally distilled gin, chocolate, fudge and much more.”

This year’s fair will be hosted between the EPIC Centre and outdoor marquees, visitors won’t need to worry about the weather as all stands will be undercover.

Jayne said: “Being one of the most popular festive events in the county and being the event’s 20th outing, we wanted to ensure that we are able operate at our normal attendance levels, with additional safety measures.

“The health and safety of all our visitors has always been a priority, but after the past 18 months it is central to everything the event team are working on. We will be continually monitoring both government guidelines on managing events and our safety procedures in the run-up to the event.”

There will be an array of hot and cold food and refreshments to enjoy while browsing the exciting produce on offer including freshly made pizzas, Greek street food, Lincolnshire hot dogs and duck wraps.

Issac Scott from Seven Districts Coffee Roasters commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the Food and Gift Fair. Christmas was extremely difficult for so many people and businesses last year, so we can’t wait to be reunited with the Lincolnshire community at such a special time of year.

“We’re looking forward to keeping people warm and smiling with some of our best speciality coffee, and we are truly excited to see the event full of people really getting into the festive spirit and enjoying the simple pleasure of celebrating Christmas once again.”

The Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday November 27 and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday November 28. Visitors will have access to free parking.

Tickets for the fair can be bought online at £5 each (plus booking fees) in advance and will be £6 on the day, with under 5s going free.