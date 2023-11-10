The council says it hopes the move will “support businesses and shoppers”.

The council is offering eight days of free parking at a number of their car parks in Boston.

​Boston Borough Council is offering eight days of free parking at several of its car parks from 4pm on Thursday, November 23 to 4pm on Sunday, November 26, continuing every Saturday through December.

“A spokesperson for the authority said: “In a bid to make this holiday season even more joyful, Boston Borough Council is unwrapping a special gift for its residents and visitors – free parking!

“This initiative aims to alleviate the stress of holiday shopping, encouraging everyone to explore the festive offerings in the heart of the town. Whether you're scouting for the perfect gift, enjoying local events, or savouring the seasonal delicacies, worry-free parking is here to enhance your holiday experience.”

Coun Sandeep Ghosh, Portfolio Holder for Finance at Boston Borough Council said: “"We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to come together and celebrate the joy of the season. Free parking is our way of giving back to the community and enhancing the festive spirit in Boston."

The Boston Borough Council car parks where parking will be free are: Bargate Green, Custom House Quay, Cattle Market, Botolph Street, Doughty Quay, West End, St George's Road, Artillery Row, Maud Street, Buoy Yard, Victoria Place, Staniland, George Street, Spayne Road, and Tunnard Street.

On-street Parking charges will remain at Pump Square, Market Place, South Square, Station Approach and Wide Bargate.

The spokesperson continued: “Enforcement for non-payment of advertised fees will be suspended for the periods prescribed in this decision but all other parking contraventions, eg not parking within a designated bay, will continue to be enforced in accordance with the Council’s Parking Order.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no ticket will need to be obtained from any ‘off street’ parking machine in the Council’s off street car parks to qualify for ‘free parking’ during the prescribed periods.