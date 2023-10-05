Four Lincolnshire chippies make Top 40 entries in National Fish and Chip Shop awards

Four Lincolnshire fish and chip shops have made it to the Top 40 entries in the National Fish and Chip Shop awards.

Marina Fish and Chips in Chapel St Leonards.

Marina Fish and Chips in Chapel St Leonards is amongst the successful entries in the Best Takeout of the Year category of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023, along with Catch 22 in Tattershall, Pips chips in Cleethorpes and Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips in Market Deeping.

The nation's favourite dish has been celebrated in this way for 36 years, acknowledging the people and businesses who provide Brits with the best of the best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging panel - made up of the industry’s ‘a-fish-onados’ - put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry

Catch 22 at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer, and more.

While further judging rounds will be performed to see which businesses progress to the next stages, the finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year have now been whittled down to 40.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, comments: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the 2024 awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, praising the industry’s

tenacity. “The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country.

"It’s an honour for the Norwegian seafood industry to supply the UK with responsibly sourced cod and haddock and to see these delicious proteins celebrated in the nation’s favourite dish.”