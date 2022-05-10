Foxy Cakes tart recognised by The Queen's favourites Fortnum & Mason

Susan Fox's Jubilee Tart.

Susan Fox, of Foxy Cakes & Bakes, is one of 50 dessert makers out of thousands from across the country to have their pudding acknowledged as part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Back in February, Susan entered Fortnum & Mason’s Platinum Pudding Competition, creating and baking a pudding fit for The Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Susan created a Platinum Tart and then received a call in March from the organiser of the competition to say that her pudding had made the top 50 after being judged by a panel including Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti.

The next stage involved a 45 minute interview with organiser and Executive Pastry Chef at Fortnum & Mason, Roger Pizey.