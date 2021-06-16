Free event for Lincolnshire pubs looking to develop accommodation

The Ivy is a new bar that opened in Sleaford last month which has developed guest rooms as part of the new business. EMN-210616-105150001

Business Lincolnshire in partnership with Team Lincolnshire and Heritage Lincolnshire is hosting the event on Tuesday, June 29, aimed at pubs looking to provide or develop any type of accommodation as part of their offer.

The ‘Room at the Inn’ project is supporting the county’s tourism recovery strategy.

Providing accommodation can be a great way to boost a pub’s turnover, whether in terms of converting upper-floor rooms or outbuildings to B&B rooms, or using land to provide a caravan or camping site, motorhome stopover or glamping holidays.

Tourism is growing strongly in Lincolnshire, and increasing numbers of visitors are interested in staying in high quality pub accommodation.

The webinar is designed to help pubs – both those starting to think about developing accommodation or those looking to improve what they already offer. It will cover a range of topics to help pub owners and managers, including understanding the accommodation market, defining their target market, potential earnings, planning considerations, financial assistance and more.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development at Lincolnshire County Council explains: “As we ease out of lockdown, this expert advice is available to help pubs interested in adding or indeed upgrading accommodation.

“For many pubs across our region, life after lockdown still has many challenges, but domestic tourism could also present new opportunities, with many people choosing to holiday in the UK, not just this summer, but for the foreseeable future. For many pubs, diversifying their offer may be the key to future-proof their business.”

The webinar will provide a unique opportunity to learn more about:

· The market opportunity

· Types of accommodation, serviced and non-serviced, you could consider

· Examples of income, costs, potential profits and other benefits to be gained from accommodation development

· How regional brewer and pub company Batemans are responding to the opportunity accommodation development offers

· When you might need planning permission and how to go about it

· How exploiting your pub’s heritage can help attract visitors

· The keys to successful pub accommodation development and operation

The event will be presented by a panel of leading experts including: Andrew Keeling and Lynn Thomason – Directors at Hotel Solutions; Chris Jones – Profit Partnership Manager at Batemans and Sarah Grundy – Senior Commissioning Officer for Historic Places and Planning at Lincolnshire County Council.