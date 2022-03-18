The government has asked local authorities in England to provide a Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme for children during the Easter break, funded by the Department for Education.

Lincolnshire County Council is now working with schools, sports providers, leisure centres, youth clubs, theatre companies, early years settings and kids’ clubs to organise fun and exciting holiday clubs across the county for primary and secondary aged children.

Each club is unique and offers a wide variety of enriching activities, depending upon the venue. Examples of the activities on offer include DJ skills, gaming, cooking, visits, arts and crafts, sports, drama, beatboxing, animal encounters, an Easter treasure hunt and kite flying.

Couns Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “The HAF programme is designed to provide eligible children with a range of engaging activities, as well as free, healthy food. In addition, being with their friends will aid their emotional wellbeing and social development.

“Hundreds of children have already taken part in our previous programmes, and the feedback from families has been fantastic. So, if your family is eligible for the programme, don’t let your child miss out.”

You can find further details on how to book your child on to a club, including a list of participating venues, at https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/school-pupil-support/holiday-activities-food-programme. You can also sign up for the HAF newsletter, to receive information on clubs available during the summer and Christmas 2022.

If a booking has been made, but your child is unable to attend, it is important that you contact the club at least 48 hours beforehand to let them know so that the place can be offered to another young person. Do not forget that your child does not need a packed lunch as a choice of lunches are available as well as healthy snacks which are provided free of charge.