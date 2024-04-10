The Gin & Fizz Fest saw prosecco and sparkling wines added to the menu to please other tastes, alongside the copious varieties of brands, blends and flavours of gin on offer this time.

As usual, it was held at Sleaford Cricket Club, from 11am until 10pm on Saturday (April 6) with nibbles and a raffle to add to the flavours of gin such as Raspberry Chamord, Cherry, Apple Lime and Peach and Hibiscus.

All proceeds will go to the chosen charities of current club president Jane Peck. These are: Hykeham Sailability,The James Anthony Foundation and Rainbow Stars.

Gins for 2024 included local concoctions such as Blue Monkey Salted Caramel (from Nottingham), Fenspirits (from Wisbech), Pin Gin Spiced (from Louth), as well as Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin (from Australia) and Masons Tea Edition. There were also a range of non-alcoholic gins.

1 . L-R Paula Ireland, Erin Mann, Keith Phillips, Jane Peck, Ann Waldeck, Barbara Roberts, Maggie Carr L-R Rotarians Paula Ireland, Erin Mann, Keith Phillips, Jane Peck, Ann Waldeck, Barbara Roberts and Maggie Carr at the Gin and Fizz festival. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . L-R Karen Hardbattle, Trudi Robinson, Evie Hardbattle, Lauren Roberts, Maxine Roberts L-R Karen Hardbattle, Trudi Robinson, Evie Hardbattle, Lauren Roberts and Maxine Roberts. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Divya Rajan, Jijila Rejesh, Rejesh Vengateri L-R Divya Rajan, Jijila Rejesh and Rejesh Vengateri. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson