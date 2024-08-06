​Gallery: Louth-based brewery holds great music and beer fest

Luda Brewery is based on Fairfield Road industrial estate, but the festival was staged at Louth Golf Club on Crowtree Lane to allow for more space in a more relaxed setting.

The fantastic free outdoor event ran from 12noon until 9pm billed as a day filled with live music from an exciting line-up of bands and artists, some fine local craft beer, a range of delicious food, and all-around good vibes brought to you by the Luda team.

Whether you were a music lover, a foodie, beer lover, or just looking for a great time with family and friends, LudaFest was said to have entertainment for everyone of all ages.

There was live music throughout featuring Phil Richards, Kieran Subberwal, Henry Atherton and rounding off with headline act Sam Offender - a Sam Fender tribute band.

